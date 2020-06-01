Former school buildings among 36 state properties to be converted to temporary housing for migrant workers

SINGAPORE: Thirty-six unused state properties will be converted to temporary accommodation for migrant workers by the end of this year, announced the Ministry of National Development (MND) and the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) in a joint media release on Monday (Jun 1).

These sites, which include former schools and vacant factories, will house about 25,000 migrant workers in total, said the ministries.

This is a short- to medium-term arrangement, while Singapore embarks on a "major" programme to build new migrant worker dormitories over the next few years.

“Our aim is to reduce the density of the dormitories but also importantly, to design new dormitories in a way that will be more resilient to public health risks, particularly the risk of pandemics, learning from the COVID-19 experience,” said Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong at a press conference by the COVID-19 multi-ministry task force on Monday.



Authorities have so far been housing some migrant workers who have recovered from COVID-19 in places like military camps and vacant HDB flats.

"But these are temporary solutions because eventually these sites will have to be returned to their original users, and therefore we need more sustainable solutions for new dormitory solutions," noted Mr Wong.



The unused state properties that will be used for temporary accommodation include the former Tampines Junior College, former Serangoon Junior College, former Temasek Primary School and former New Town Secondary School.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) confirmed in May that the former Hong Kah Secondary School and former Bedok North Secondary School are among “a number” of MOE sites that will be used as temporary facilities to house migrant workers “who are well”.

To manage the sites, MOE had set up a Dormitory Task Force that comprises officers from the ministry and Outward Bound Singapore.

As some of these sites are near residential areas, Mr Wong urged Singaporeans to "do our part" and reject the not-in-my-backyard mindset.



“We really need to appreciate the contributions of all that our migrant workers have been doing and will continue to do and build in Singapore, and welcome them as part of our community," he said. "And this is an important part of how we can also learn from this whole experience and become a more inclusive society.”



Apart from the unused state properties, new "quick build dormitories" will be constructed by the end of this year to house an additional 25,000 workers in the short- to medium-term.

The state properties which will be fitted out as temporary accommodation are listed below:

Former school sites



20 Jalan Damai, the former Bedok North Secondary School

3 Yishun Ring Road, the former Yishun Innova Junior College

8 Chai Chee Lane, the former East Coast Primary School

501 Bedok South Ave 3, the former Temasek Primary School

3 Geylang Bahru Lane, the former site of the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board

121 Queensway, former New Town Secondary School

201 Ulu Pandan Road, the former Nexus International School

300 Jalan Jurong Kechil, the former German European School

25 Jalan Tembusu, the former Chatsworth International School

2 Tampines Ave 9, the former Tampines Junior College

12 Pasir Ris St 11, the former White Sands Pri School

931 Jurong West St 42, the former Hong Kah Secondary School

1033 Upper Serangoon Road, the former Serangoon Junior College

29 Woodlands Centre Road, the former Fuchun Primary School

1 and 3 Mei Chin Road, the former Global Indian International School

15 Tampines St 11, the former Qiaonan Primary School

60 Dunearn Road, the former Chinese International School

Vacant factories



26A Sungei Kadut St 4

11C, 11D, 15A, 15B Tuas Road

25 Kranji Loop

120, 128, 130, 134, 136, 138 Genting Lane

6 Neythal Road

105, 164 Gul Circle

128 Tuas South Ave 3

28 Ayer Rajah Crescent

36 Sungei Kadut St 1

Other vacant state properties​​​​​​​



63-66 Yung Kuang Road, the "Diamond blocks" in Taman Jurong

1-22 Redhill Close, vacant HDB blocks in Bukit Merah

429A Bedok North Road, vacant HDB block

36 Dunearn Road, former Chancery Court site

8 Lower Delta Road, Tiong Bahru Examination Centre

226 Outram Road, Singapore General Hospital

2 Perahu Road

191 Ang Mo Kio Ave 8, student hostel at the former Anderson Junior College

90, 92, 94 Kismis Avenue, former Ngee Ann Polytechnic staff apartments

Tentages at NSRCC Kranji will also be used to house the migrant workers.

