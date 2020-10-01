342 workers from Space@Tuas dormitory moved to quarantine facility after new COVID-19 case

SINGAPORE: A total of 342 workers living at Space@Tuas dormitory have been moved to a government quarantine facility after a new COVID-19 case was recently detected, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Thursday (Oct 1).

The case was confirmed on Monday and detected through rostered routine testing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Safe living measures were "not strictly enforced" in the affected block where the case lived, said MOM.

"As such, 342 residents, who work for 27 employers, living in the affected block were deemed at risk and needed to be quarantined," the ministry added.



Stay-home notices were earlier issued to workers staying at the two blocks at Space@Tuas dormitory, after a preliminary assessment indicated that physical segregation measures to prevent intermixing across the two blocks "could have been breached", MOM said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Upon further investigation, it was established that it was unlikely for workers from different blocks to have intermixed," said MOM. "The stay-home notice for the unaffected block was therefore rescinded."



MOM urged all dormitory operators, employers and workers to comply with strict safe living measures within the dormitories.

Dormitory operators must ensure that the measures remain effective, while workers must comply with the measures and remain within their respective residential zones, said the ministry.

This is so that if there is a COVID-19 case, only affected workers living in the same level or section, and not the entire block, need to be quarantined, it said.



Employers should also ensure that their workers consistently undergo the rostered routine testing, added MOM.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

