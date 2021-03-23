Millenia Walk, multiple malls in Jurong among places visited by COVID-19 cases during infectious period

SINGAPORE: Millenia Walk and several malls in Jurong were on Tuesday (Mar 23) added to a list of places visited by COVID-19 cases during their infectious period, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The malls include JEM, Jurong Point, JCube Mall and Westgate.

Yuhua Village Market and Food Centre was also visited on multiple occasions.

The full list of locations is as follows:

Those identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, individuals who were at those locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from the date of their visit.

"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history," said the ministry.

There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been, added MOH.

"The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection," said the ministry.



A Singaporean woman who returned to Singapore from Austria three weeks ago was among the 13 imported cases reported on Tuesday. The 40-year-old, known as Case 61118, had been residing in Austria since August 2019.



She returned to Singapore on Mar 2 this year and served stay-home notice at a dedicated facility until Mar 16. Both her on-arrival test on Mar 2, as well as her swab done on Mar 15 during her stay-home notice, were negative for COVID-19.

However, she tested positive on Mar 22, after she took a COVID-19 pre-departure test on Mar 20 in preparation for a trip to Indonesia.

As of Tuesday, Singapore has reported a total of60,221 COVID-19 cases.

