Walk-ins accepted at community COVID-19 vaccination centres offering Moderna jab

SINGAPORE: No prior appointment will be needed for people who want to get a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine jab at community vaccination centres from Monday (Aug 2).



All Singaporeans, permanent residents and long-term pass holders aged 18 years and above who have not yet "come forward" for their first dose will now be able to walk in for their Moderna vaccine jab, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).



The 11 Moderna vaccination centres are located at these community clubs: Buona Vista, Hong Kah North, Kebun Baru, Kolam Ayer, Marsiling, Potong Pasir, Punggol 21, Radin Mas, Tampines East, Woodlands and Yew Tee.



Since mid-July, seniors aged 60 and above have been allowed to walk into any vaccination centre, polyclinic or participating Public Health Preparedness Clinic to receive their vaccination without an appointment.



MOH said Singapore has made "good progress" in its national COVID-19 vaccination programme thus far.

As of Jul 31, Singapore has administered about 7.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

About 4.3 million people have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, of whom about 3.3 million have completed the full vaccination regimen. This means about 61 per cent of Singapore residents have completed the full vaccination regimen, it added.



About 83 per cent of those aged 60 and above, and 88 per cent of those aged 45 to 59 have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine or booked their appointments.

About 87 per cent of those aged 40 to 44 and 83 per cent of those aged 12 to 39 years have also done so.

Singapore aims to have two-thirds of the population fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by National Day.

"Vaccination remains a key enabler in our fight against COVID-19," said MOH.

"Its ability to help Singapore reopen safely can only be felt when we can collectively achieve a high level of population coverage for vaccination."

