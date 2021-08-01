113 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Singapore; 10 new clusters including at Yishun Community Hospital

There were also five infections linked to a new cluster at Westlite Mandai Dormitory.

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 113 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections as of noon on Sunday (Aug 1), including 38 infections with no links to previous cases.

Seventy infections were linked to previous cases and had been placed in quarantine. Another five were linked infections were detected through surveillance testing.

Among the new cases, seven people above the age of 70 are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and at risk of serious illness, said MOH.

There were also eight imported cases, who were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival. One infection was detected upon arrival while seven developed the illness during the stay-home notice or isolation period.

In total, Singapore reported 121 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

The number of local unlinked cases and linked cases. (Image: MOH)

EIGHT CASES IN CRITICAL CONDITION

A total of 590 cases are currently warded in hospital, most are well and under observation.

There are currently 35 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation, and eight in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU). Four among these 43 cases were fully vaccinated. Of these, three require oxygen supplementation while one requires ICU care as they have underlying medical conditions.

Twenty-nine people above 60 years old, of whom 26 are completely unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, have fallen very ill, said MOH.

10 NEW CLUSTERS

Ten new clusters were identified by MOH, including clusters linked to Yishun Community Hospital and Westlite Mandai Dormitory with four and five cases respectively.

The other eight new clusters have about three to six infections each.



Eighteen new cases were added to the Jurong Fishery Port/Hong Lim Market and Food Centre cluster, bringing its total number of infections to 1,045.

Three more cases were added to the Home's Favourite cluster, which now has 11 infections.

The Punggol Primary School cluster currently has 14 cases, after one new infection was added to its tally.

There are currently 83 active clusters, ranging between 3 and 1,045 infections.

The list of active clusters. (Image: MOH)







61% OF POPULATION COMPLETED FULL VACCINATION REGIMEN/RECEIVED 2 DOSES

As of Jul 31, 61 per cent of Singapore population has completed their full vaccination regimen or received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines and 77 per cent has received at least one dose.

"Full regimen refers to individuals who have received both doses of the vaccine or one dose for vaccinated recovered individuals," said MOH.

"There is continuing evidence that vaccination helps to prevent serious disease when one gets infected," said the Health Ministry.

Over the last 28 days, 55 local cases required oxygen supplementation, were admitted to ICU or passed away. 33 are unvaccinated, 18 are partially vaccinated and four are fully vaccinated, the ministry added.



Overall, the number of new cases in the community has decreased from 1,056 cases in the week before to 862 cases in the past week.

"We are likely to continue to see high number of cases in the coming days as we step up efforts to detect them to contain their spread in the community," said MOH.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has increased from 119 cases in the week before to 282 cases in the past week.



Border controls for travellers arriving from Australia and China's Jiangsu province have been tightened following a spike in COVID-19 cases there.

All travellers with a travel history to Australia in the past 21 days will be subjected to a 14-day stay-home notice at dedicated facilities.

Under current measures, Singaporeans, permanent residents and long-term pass holders entering Singapore with a travel history to Australia within the last 21 days are subjected to an on-arrival PCR test. They also have to serve a seven-day stay-home notice at their place of residence, as well as a PCR test before the end of their stay-home notice period.

For Jiangsu province, Singaporeans, permanent residents and long-term pass holders with travel history to the region in the last 21 days before departure for Singapore will have to take an on-arrival COVID-19 PCR test.

They will also have to serve a seven-day stay-home notice at their place of residence and take a COVID-19 test before the end of their stay-home notice period.

The new measures were announced on Saturday and will take effect from Monday at 11.59pm.

As of Sunday, Singapore has reported a total of 65,102 COVID-19 cases and 37 fatalities.

