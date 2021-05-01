Causeway Point, Woodlands North Plaza among places visited by COVID-19 cases during infectious period

SINGAPORE: Shopping mall Causeway Point and Woodlands North Plaza were on Friday (Apr 30) added to the Ministry of Health's (MOH) list of public places visited by COVID-19 community cases during their infectious period.

Also on the list is a Sheng Siong supermarket on Geylang Road and the Prime supermarket at Block 768 Woodlands Avenue 6.

Additional locations within VivoCity and E!Hub @ Downtown East, which were added to the list on Thursday, were also visited by community cases.

The remaining three places added to the list on Friday are Royal Taj restaurant at Sentosa's Mess Hall; Rasa Istimewa Waterfront Restaurant at Woodlands Waterfront Park; and Salon 916 on East Coast Road.



The full list of the new locations is as follows:

(Table: Ministry of Health)

The list excludes residences, workplaces, healthcare facilities and public transport.

Those identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, individuals who were at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from the date of their visit.

"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history," said the ministry.

There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been, added MOH.

"The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection," said the ministry.

THREE NTUC FAIRPRICE SUPERMARKETS CLOSED

To reduce the spread of the coronavirus from any potential undetected cases in the community, public places visited by cases in the Tan Tock Seng Hospital cluster will close for two days for cleaning, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong announced on Friday.

"This will also facilitate testing of the staff and workers at these affected areas,” Mr Gan said during a press conference by the COVID-19 multi-ministry task force.

NTUC FairPrice supermarkets at Kitchener Complex, Toa Payoh Hub and VivoCity are affected by the closures.



NTUC FairPrice said in a Facebook post on Friday night that customers visiting the affected outlets may purchase their groceries at the nearest store in the vicinity.

For Kitchener Complex, they can visit the supermarkets at City Square Mall, Tekka Place or Block 43, Cambridge Road.

The nearest stores near Toa Payoh Hub are at Toa Payoh Mall and Toa Payoh Palm Springs.

Customers visiting VivoCity may go to Block 166, Bukit Merah Central or Alexandra Retail Centre.

GROWING COMMUNITY CASES

Singapore reported nine community cases among 24 new COVID-19 infections on Friday.

In view of the growing number of community cases, MOH said that individuals should limit their social interactions.

While the current eight-person limit on unique household visitors and gatherings in public places remains in place, MOH’s guidance is that such social interactions should be capped at two per day.

Of the nine community cases reported on Friday, eight are linked to previous cases. Four of these are linked to the Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) cluster, bringing the total number of cases linked to the cluster to 13.

As of Friday, Singapore has reported 61,145 COVID-19 cases and 30 fatalities.

