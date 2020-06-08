IMM, Clementi Mall, Tanglin Mall and four other locations visited by COVID-19 cases

SINGAPORE: IMM, Clementi Mall, Woodlands Mart, Woodlands North Plaza, Yuhua Village Market and Food Centre, Tanglin Mall and a Housing Development Board (HDB) block at 82 Marine Parade Central were on Monday (Jun 8) added to the list of public places visited by COVID-19 cases during their infectious period.

People who were at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from the date of their visit, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).



Confirmed cases had visited IMM on May 25 and Jun 3, the Jinjja Chicken restaurant at Clementi Mall on Jun 2, Yuhua Village Market and Food Centre and the Giant supermarkets at Woodlands Mart and Woodlands North Plaza on May 30, and Tanglin Mall and an HDB block at 82 Marine Parade Central on May 29.

The updated list is as follows:

(Source: MOH)

These public places were visited by COVID-19 cases for more than 30 minutes while they were infectious, said MOH on May 26 when it first released the list.



The list does not include the cases' residences, workplaces, healthcare facilities visited and public transport places.

It will be updated on a rolling 14-day basis, which covers one incubation period and as epidemiological investigations progress.

People who have been at these places during the specified timings should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.



"There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been. The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection," said MOH.



Singapore reported 386 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Monday, including two infections in the community.

One community case is a 26-year-old Singaporean while the other is a 59-year-old work pass holder from Switzerland. The two cases were symptomatic and were tested after they sought treatment at public health preparedness clinics, said MOH.



