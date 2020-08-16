Newton Food Centre among new locations added to list of places visited by COVID-19 cases

SINGAPORE: Several new locations including Newton Food Centre and three malls were added to a list of public places visited by COVID-19 cases in the community during their infectious period, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Sunday (Aug 16).



Newton Food Centre was visited between 10.30pm Aug 7 and 12.30am the next day, according to MOH.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bukit Panjang Plaza, Northpoint City and Hillion Mall were also added to the list.



Bukit Panjang Plaza was visited on two occasions on Aug 4 and Aug 6, while the FairPrice outlet at Hillion Mall was also visited twice on Aug 12.

The new locations are as follows:

(Table: MOH)

Advertisement

Advertisement

People who were identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by the ministry. As a precautionary measure, people who were at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit, MOH said.

"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history," said MOH.

"There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been."

The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

Singapore on Sunday reported 86 new cases of COVID-19, among them two community infections.



One community case, a 47-year-old Malaysian national, is a technician who on Aug 9 boarded a vessel linked to multiple COVID-19 infections to carry out essential repair and maintenance work.

The man was placed on quarantine when some crew members were confirmed to have COVID-19, and swabbed even though he is asymptomatic.



Another community case is a 48-year-old Singaporean who is linked to a previously confirmed case.

There were also six new imported cases who had travelled from India, Indonesia, the Philippines and Russia.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram