McDonald's, Seoul Garden outlets among locations added to list of places visited by COVID-19 cases

SINGAPORE: A McDonald's outlet and a Seoul Garden restaurant were among several locations added to a list of public places visited by COVID-19 cases in the community during their infectious period, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday (Aug 18).

Seoul Garden at Bugis Junction was visited between 5.30pm and 7.30pm on Aug 7. The McDonald's outlet at Bukit Batok Central was visited between 5.30pm and 6.30pm on Aug 15, said MOH.

Kallang Wave Mall, an eatery at Guoco Tower and a food court at 888 Plaza in Woodlands were also added to the list.

Kallang Wave Mall was visited on Aug 7, while the SBCD Korean Tofu House at Guoco Tower was patronised at Aug 8 and the Wan Shun Foodcourt on Aug 9.

The new locations are as follows:

(Table: MOH)

Those who have been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, however, individuals who were at those locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit, said MOH.

"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history," it added.

The ministry said there is no need for people to avoid places that have been frequented by COVID-19, and that the National Environment Agency will engage the management of the affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.







On Tuesday, Singapore reported 100 new COVID-19 cases, including one in the community and two imported infections. This takes Singapore's tally of cases to 55,938, with fatalities remaining at 27.

The sole community case is a 39-year-old Singaporean man who works at a bus depot in a "non-public facing" role that does not entail interaction with commuters and bus captains, said MOH.

The man, who is currently unlinked to previous cases, was asympotomatic.

He was detected as part of MOH's screening of all staff members in the public bus industry who work at depots and interchanges.

Meanwhile, the two imported infections are a permanent resident who returned to Singapore from India on Aug 6 and a dependant’s pass holder who arrived from India on Aug 10.

The remaining 97 cases reported on Tuesday are work permit holders living in dormitories.

