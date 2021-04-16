2 community cases among 34 new COVID-19 infections in Singapore, including NUS research fellow

SINGAPORE: An Indonesian who came to Singapore to care for his father and a senior research fellow at the National University of Singapore (NUS) are the two community COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore as of noon on Friday (Apr 16).

The two cases, who are currently unlinked, were among 34 new COVID-19 infections. Both had tested negative for COVID-19 multiple times.



The remaining 32 cases were imported infections and were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

No new infections were reported in foreign workers' dormitories.

INDONESIAN CAREGIVER AMONG COMMUNITY CASES



A 44-year-old short-term visit pass holder who travelled from Indonesia on Feb 28 is one of the community cases.

The Indonesian arrived as a caregiver to his father who was already receiving medical care in Singapore.

His father had returned to Singapore for further treatment for a condition that is not related to COVID-19, said MOH.

The man, known as Case 61988, tested negative for COVID-19 during a pre-departure test in Indonesia and on arrival in Singapore.



He served his stay-home notice at a dedicated facility until Mar 14, and again tested negative for COVID-19 when he was there.

On Apr 14, the man tested positive when he took a COVID-19 pre-departure test in preparation for his return to Indonesia and was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

The man is asymptomatic and his serology test result is pending, MOH said.

NUS SENIOR RESEARCH FELLOW

The other community case involves a 34-year-old Indian who is a work pass holder.

"He is a senior research fellow at the National University of Singapore but had only gone to work for one day on Apr 12, when he had onset of symptoms in the evening while at work," said MOH.

Identified as Case 61993, the man travelled to India from Dec 28 to Mar 21.

He had tested negative for COVID-19 in his pre-departure test in India on Mar 19, and again in his on-arrival swab test in Singapore.

Upon returning to Singapore, he served his stay-home notice at a dedicated facility. During this time, he was identified as a close contact of a previously confirmed case during their flight to Singapore.

He was placed on quarantine at a dedicated facility from Mar 24 to Apr 11, and returned three negative COVID-19 tests on Mar 25, Apr 3 and Apr 10.

However, he started to develop symptoms from Apr 12, including fatigue a sore throat, body aches and a fever.

He stayed at home on Apr 13, before seeking medical treatment at a polyclinic the next day, where he was tested for COVID-19.



His test came back positive on Apr 15. His serology result has come back negative, indicating that this is a current infection, said MOH.







IMPORTED CASES



Among the imported cases reported on Friday are three Singaporeans and six permanent residents who returned from India, Myanmar and the Philippines.

Four cases are dependant's pass holders who arrived from India and the Netherlands, and another case is a long-term pass holder who arrived from India.

There are 16 work permit holders who arrived from Bangladesh, India, Indonesia and Myanmar, including two foreign domestic workers.

The remaining two cases are short-term visit pass holders. One arrived from France for a work project, and another travelled from India to visit a Singaporean family member.

PUBLIC PLACES VISITED BY COVID-19 CASES WHILE INFECTIOUS

Chinatown Point and Techno Edge Canteen at NUS Information Technology have been added to a list of public places visited by community cases during their infectious period.



The full list of locations is as follows:

(Table: MOH)

Twenty-nine more cases have been discharged, bringing the total who have fully recovered from the infection to 60,446.

There are 51 cases still in hospital, with two in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

A total of 242 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.



Overall, the number of new cases in the community has increased from two cases in the week before to four cases in the past week, said the ministry.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also increased from two cases in the week before to three cases in the past week, MOH added.



Among the 168 confirmed cases reported from Apr 10 to Apr 16, 54 cases have tested positive for their serology tests, 77 have tested negative, and 37 serology test results are pending.



As of Friday, Singapore has reported 60,769 COVID-19 cases and 30 fatalities.



SIA, SCOOT TO STOP CARRYING TRANSIT PASSENGERS FROM SINGAPORE TO HONG KONG

Hong Kong said on Thursday that Scoot passenger flights departing from Singapore will not be allowed to land in the city for two weeks after two passengers tested positive for COVID-19.

This comes after Singapore Airlines (SIA) flights departing from Singapore were also barred from landing in Hong Kong for two weeks after one passenger tested positive for COVID-19 and others were found to have breached Hong Kong's virus regulations.

On Thursday, SIA and Scoot said they will stop carrying transit passengers on their services from Singapore to Hong Kong due to new regulatory requirements in Hong Kong.

The airlines said their services from Hong Kong to Singapore are unaffected, and that passengers originating from Hong Kong will be allowed to transfer through Changi Airport en-route to their final destinations.



