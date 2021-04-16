2 community cases among 34 new COVID-19 infections in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Two community cases were among 34 new COVID-19 infections reported in Singapore as of noon on Friday (Apr 16).

The remaining 32 cases were imported infections and were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

Advertisement

Advertisement

No new infections were reported in foreign workers' dormitories.

Details of the new cases will be released on Friday night, said MOH.







SIA, SCOOT TO STOP CARRYING TRANSIT PASSENGERS FROM SINGAPORE TO HONG KONG

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hong Kong said on Thursday that Scoot passenger flights departing from Singapore will not be allowed to land in the city for two weeks after two passengers tested positive for COVID-19.

This comes after Singapore Airlines (SIA) flights departing from Singapore were also barred from landing in Hong Kong for two weeks after one passenger tested positive for COVID-19 and others were found to have breached Hong Kong's virus regulations.

On Thursday, SIA and Scoot said they will stop carrying transit passengers on their services from Singapore to Hong Kong due to new regulatory requirements in Hong Kong.

Advertisement

The airlines said their services from Hong Kong to Singapore are unaffected, and that passengers originating from Hong Kong will be allowed to transfer through Changi Airport en-route to their final destinations.

As of Friday, Singapore has reported 60,769 COVID-19 cases and 30 fatalities.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram