4 community cases among 39 new COVID-19 infections in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Four community cases were among 39 new COVID-19 infections reported in Singapore as of noon on Saturday (Apr 17).

This is the highest number of community cases since Jan 21.

The remaining 35 cases were imported infections and were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

No new infections were reported in foreign workers' dormitories.

Details of the new cases will be released on Saturday night, said MOH.



"The recent locally transmitted cases are a stark reminder that the virus has not been eradicated and new cases and clusters can easily emerge in our community, if we let our guard down," said MOH.

It urged members of the public to continue to exercise social responsibility and be disciplined in keeping to safe management measures, even for those who have been vaccinated.

"This is even more critical as we resume and scale up more activities in Phase 3 of reopening, and interactions in the community increase," the ministry added.

"Together we must work to avoid an uncontrolled resurgence of cases that may necessitate a tightening of measures."







As of Saturday, Singapore has reported 60,808 COVID-19 cases and 30 fatalities.



Overall, the number of new cases in the community has increased from two cases in the week before to four cases in the past week, said MOH on Friday.

A senior research fellow at the National University of Singapore (NUS) and an Indonesian man who travelled to Singapore to care for his father were the community cases reported on Friday.

Both had tested negative for COVID-19 multiple times.



In the case of the NUS research fellow, a 34-year-old Indian national, he had gone to work on Apr 12 and experienced symptoms in the evening while at work, a day after he completed his quarantine.



His tests taken during quarantine on Mar 25, Apr 3 and Apr 10 were negative.



