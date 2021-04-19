1 community case among 20 new COVID-19 infections in Singapore

SINGAPORE: One community case was among the 20 new COVID-19 infections reported in Singapore as of noon on Monday (Apr 19), said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.



The remaining 19 cases were imported infections and had been placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon their arrival in Singapore.

No new infections were reported in foreign worker dormitories.

This is the fourth consecutive day that new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the community.

Details of the new cases will be released on Monday night, said MOH.









SEA CREW MEMBER WHO TESTED POSITIVE HAD TAKEN FIRST VACCINE DOSE



A sea crew member who preliminarily tested positive for the B117 strain had received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Apr 15, said MOH.



The Indonesian national was the sole community infection reported in Singapore on Sunday. The 39-year-old, who works on board a bunker tanker, is currently an unlinked case, said MOH.



He had not disembarked from the vessel except to go for COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Identified as Case 62113, the man had tested negative in earlier rostered routine testing, the last of which was on Apr 1.



Epidemiological investigations are ongoing and his identified close contacts, including the crew members of the vessel, have been isolated and placed on quarantine.



As of Monday, Singapore has reported a total of 60,851 COVID-19 cases and 30 fatalities from the disease.



