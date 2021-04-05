17 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE: There were 17 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore as of noon on Monday (Apr 5), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary daily update.

All the new infections were imported and were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Details of the new cases will be released on Monday night, said MOH.









SINGAPORE JOINS INTERPOL-LED TASK FORCE LOOKING INTO COVID-19 VACCINE SCAMS

Singapore is joining an Interpol-led global financial crime task force looking into a number of areas, including COVID-19 vaccination scams.

This comes amid a rise in online COVID-19 vaccine scams as countries roll out their vaccination programmes, with the illicit networks having possible financial links in Singapore and other major financial hubs.

In Singapore, MOH has said it is aware of scam sites falsely claiming to offer registration for COVID-19 vaccination, while the police has warned the public against “falling prey” to such scams.

The public should be wary of COVID-19 vaccination text messages that come with an unofficial URL, or those that request payment for early access to the vaccines, the police advised.

As of Monday, Singapore has reported a total of 60,495 COVID-19 cases.

