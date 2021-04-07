1 community case among 35 new COVID-19 infections in Singapore

SINGAPORE: One community case was among the 35 new COVID-19 infections reported in Singapore as of noon on Wednesday (Apr 7), said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

The remaining 34 cases were imported and were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

No new infections were reported in foreign worker dormitories.

UP TO 250 PARTICIPANTS ALLOWED FOR MASS SPORTS EVENTS

In new guidelines released on Tuesday (Apr 6), Sport Singapore (SportSG) said up to 250 participants will be allowed for mass pilot sports events, with waves of up to 50 people per session.

Mass runs, open-water swims, cycling and triathlon events are some examples that typically fall under this category.

No spectators are allowed and organisers need to put in place measures "to prevent spontaneous gathering of onlookers for such events", added SportSG.

As of Wednesday, Singapore has reported 60,554 COVID-19 cases and 30 fatalities.

