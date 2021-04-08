21 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE: There were 21 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore as of noon on Thursday (Apr 8), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary daily update.

All the new infections were imported and were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.



Details of the new cases will be released on Thursday night, said MOH.











CANCER DRUG MAY BE ABLE TO TREAT INFLAMMATION CAUSED BY COVID-19

A widely available and inexpensive drug used for cancer treatment could potentially be used in the treatment of COVID-19, according to a study by Singapore and US researchers.



They found that the chemotherapeutic drug, called Topotecan, reduced the severity and death rates of infection by the virus that causes COVID-19, by suppressing inflammation in the lungs of laboratory animals.



The safety and efficacy of the treatment in humans will soon be evaluated at clinical sites around the world, said the National University Cancer Institute, Singapore, adding that its team has secured a research grant to conduct a Phase 1 clinical trial of Topotecan in COVID-19 patients.



As of Thursday, Singapore has reported 60,575 COVID-19 cases.

