2 community cases among 23 new COVID-19 infections in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Two community cases were among the 23 new COVID-19 infections reported in Singapore on Wednesday (Mar 3).

The remaining 21 cases were imported infections and were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

No new cases were reported in foreign worker dormitories.

Details of the new cases will be released on Wednesday night, said MOH.







On Monday, the World Health Organization (WHO) said that the number of new COVID-19 infections globally rose last week for the first time in seven weeks.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the rise in cases was "disappointing but not surprising" and urged countries not to relax measures to fight the disease.

It was too early for countries to rely solely on vaccination programmes and abandon other measures, he said: "If countries rely solely on vaccines, they are making a mistake. Basic public health measures remain the foundation of the response."

As of Wednesday, Singapore has reported a total of 59,979 COVID-19 cases.



