29 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 29 new COVID-19 infections as of noon on Monday (Feb 1).

All new infections were imported and were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

No locally transmitted cases were reported in the community or in foreign worker dormitories.



Details of the new cases will be released on Monday night, said MOH.













SUSPENSION OF SOME GREEN LANE ARRANGEMENTS



Singapore's suspension of its reciprocal green lane (RGL) arrangements with Germany, Malaysia and South Korea took effect on Monday.

The RGL plans with these countries have been suspended for three months due to the "resurgence of COVID-19 cases worldwide" and will be reviewed after the suspension period is over.



Singapore still has ongoing RGL schemes with Brunei and selected cities in mainland China - Chongqing, Guangdong, Jiangsu, Shanghai, Tianjin and Zhejiang.



The RGL arrangement allows residents of countries in the scheme to conduct short-term travel for essential business and official purposes in Singapore for up to 14 days.

Travellers must test negative for COVID-19 before they travel and undergo another test on arrival. They must remain isolated until test results are released and are required to follow a controlled itinerary for the duration of their stay.

As of Monday, Singapore has reported a total of 59,565 COVID-19 cases.

