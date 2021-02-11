3 community cases among 12 new COVID-19 infections in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Three community cases were among 12 new COVID-19 infections reported in Singapore as of noon on Thursday (Feb 11), said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

The remaining nine infections were imported and had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore. No new infections were reported in foreign worker dormitories.

Details of the new cases will be released on Thursday night, said MOH.













"With increased interactions over the Chinese New Year period, there will be higher transmission risks in the community. It is important that everyone remain vigilant and adhere to the safe management measures," said MOH.



The number of visitors per household per day is limited to eight people, with the authorities encouraging everyone to connect digitally instead of going on physical visits.

"For those who plan to do house visits, they should limit their visits to family members and to not more than two other households a day," the Health Ministry said.

"Face masks must be worn during lohei, and there should not be any verbalisation of the usual auspicious phrases.

"If we all play our part, we can continue to keep the number of cases in our community low."



COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS NECESSARY OVER CHINESE NEW YEAR: PM LEE

In his Chinese New Year message, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said that while COVID-19 restrictions over the festive period may "dampen the restive atmosphere," these precautions are "essential to keep our loved ones safe".

“This January, we saw the new waves of infection caused by year-end celebrations in many countries, where many people gathered and let their guard down. This is something we should learn from and avoid,” said Mr Lee.

People can look forward to “more carefree" celebrations when the pandemic is over, he added.

VACCINATIONS FOR WHOLE POPULATION IN 2021

Singapore should be able to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to its whole population within this year, provided vaccine supplies come in as scheduled, said Mr Lee.

About 250,000 people in Singapore have already received the first dose of the vaccine so far.

The Prime Minister also called on people to show their appreciation for healthcare and transport workers, cleaners, migrant workers, delivery riders and other essential workers who are making personal sacrifices to keep Singapore going during this festive period.

As of Thursday, Singapore has reported a total of 59,759 COVID-19 cases.

