1 dormitory resident among 4 new COVID-19 infections in Singapore

SINGAPORE: A dormitory resident was among four new COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore as of noon on Tuesday (Feb 23).

This is the first COVID-19 infection in a dormitory in nearly two weeks – the last dormitory case was reported on Feb 10.

The remaining three cases were imported infections and had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary daily update.



No new infections were reported in the community.

Details of the new cases will be released on Tuesday night, said MOH.











DECLARE ANY SYMPTOMS OF COVID-19 PROMPTLY: MOH

Monday's sole community case is a 43-year-old Singaporean who is the husband of a previous case, a 41-year-old Singaporean cabin crew member with Singapore Airlines.



He was identified as a close contact of his wife and was placed in quarantine on Feb 9. His swab taken on the same day was negative for COVID-19.



The man developed a fever and a loss of smell, during quarantine, but self-medicated and did not report his symptoms, said MOH. He was tested for COVID-19 on Feb 21 as part of MOH's protocol to test individuals during quarantine, and the test came back positive..

"Individuals on quarantine or stay-home notice are required to declare any symptoms promptly, and to report their health status to MOH every day," said the Health Ministry.



As of Tuesday, Singapore has reported a total of 59,883 COVID-19 cases.

