13 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE: There were 13 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore as of noon on Friday (Feb 26), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary daily update.

All new infections are imported and had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

No new locally transmitted infections in the community or in foreign worker dormitories were reported.



Details of the new cases will be released on Friday night, said MOH.











SINGAPORE NOT EXPECTED TO MOVE OUT OF PHASE 3 "ANYTIME SOON"

The Government does not expect Singapore to move out of the third phase of its post-circuit breaker COVID-19 reopening "anytime soon", said Senior Minister of State for Health Janil Puthucheary in Parliament on Thursday.



"Phase 3 is a new normal which will last until such time when there is evidence on vaccine effectiveness in preventing future outbreaks, a substantial proportion of the population is vaccinated, and the rest of the world also has the virus under control," said Dr Puthucheary.

Since Singapore entered Phase 3 on Dec 28 last year, there has been an increase in COVID-19 outbreaks in many countries as well as the emergence of more easily transmitted variants of the virus, he added.



As of Friday, Singapore has reported a total of 59,913 COVID-19 cases.

