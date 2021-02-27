12 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE: There were 12 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore as of noon on Saturday (Feb 27), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary daily update.

All the new cases were imported and placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Details of the new cases will be released on Saturday night, said MOH.









SINGAPORE DEVELOPS NEW STANDARD FOR CROSS-BORDER VERIFICATION OF COVID-19 TEST RESULTS

Singapore has developed a “globally inter-operable” standard based on blockchain technology to facilitate cross-border verification of health documents, such as pre-departure COVID-19 test results, said Minister-in-charge of the Smart Nation Initiative Vivian Balakrishnan on Friday.

Dr Balakrishnan said that these notarised pre-departure test results will be available on the SingPass mobile app. The Government will also look into extending this to vaccine certificates.

Known as HealthCerts, this set of open-source digital standards is used for the issuing of digital COVID-19 test result certificates. Being in line with international and local authorities’ requirements, it can smoothen and speed up the process for travellers to clear immigration at local and foreign checkpoints.

As of Saturday, Singapore has reported a total of 59,925 COVID-19 cases.

