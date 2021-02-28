1 dormitory resident among 11 new COVID-19 infections in Singapore
SINGAPORE: A dormitory resident was among the 11 new COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore as of noon on Sunday (Feb 28).
The remaining 10 infections were imported and had been placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily update.
No new infections were reported in the community.
Details of the new cases will be released on Sunday night, said MOH.
More than 26,000 Home Team officers have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, including 19,000 who have received their second dose, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Saturday.
The ministry's vaccination exercise began on Jan 11, starting with officers involved in frontline healthcare operations.
MHA has since started vaccination for Home Team officers who are performing frontline enforcement and essential services duties.
A total of 83 per cent of medically eligible officers have opted to take the vaccination, the ministry said.
As of Sunday, Singapore has reported a total of 59,936 COVID-19 cases.
