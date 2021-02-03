1 community case among 18 new COVID-19 infections in Singapore

SINGAPORE: One community case was among the 18 new COVID-19 infections reported in Singapore as of noon on Wednesday (Feb 3), said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

The remaining 17 cases were imported infections and were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Advertisement

Advertisement

No new infections were reported in foreign worker dormitories.

Details of the new cases will be released on Wednesday night, said MOH.











Advertisement

Advertisement

SINGAPORE AUTHORISES SECOND COVID-19 VACCINE

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) has granted interim authorisation for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine to be used in Singapore for people aged 18 years and above.

"HSA's review of the available clinical data found that the benefits of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine outweigh the known risks," the authority said on Wednesday.

"The vaccine demonstrated a high vaccine efficacy of 94 per cent."

Advertisement

The first shipment is expected to arrive around March, said MOH.

Moderna's vaccine is the second COVID-19 vaccine to be authorised for use in Singapore, after the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

EXTRA COVID-19 TESTING FOR NEWLY ARRIVED FOREIGN WORKERS

The post-stay-home notice testing regime will be extended to all newly arrived work permit and S Pass workers who, upon arrival, will have to stay at a designated facility for 21 days.

These workers include foreign domestic workers, confinement nannies, and those in the Construction, Marine and Process (CMP) sectors.

Previously, only those workers headed to dormitories needed to be subject to the additional 7-days testing.

The new requirement applies to workers who have yet to complete their 14-day stay-home notice on Feb 5, and all new arrivals to Singapore from this date.

In addition, foreign domestic workers and confinement nannies arriving in Singapore from this Friday will have to take a serology test for COVID-19, MOM said on Wednesday.



As of Wednesday, Singapore has reported a total of 59,602 COVID-19 cases.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram