48 new COVID-19 infections in Singapore, all imported in 10-month high

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 48 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Sunday (Jan 24), said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.



This is the highest number of imported infections in Singapore since Mar 23, when 48 imported cases were also reported.



Advertisement

Advertisement

No locally transmitted cases were reported in the community or in foreign workers' dormitories.

All the imported cases had already been placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore. Among them are four Singapore permanent residents and 10 foreign domestic workers.



Details of the new cases will be released on Sunday night, said MOH.







Advertisement

Advertisement

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said that recent community cases are a reminder that the war against COVID-19 is "far from over" in a Facebook post on Saturday.

Stricter safe management measures that start on Jan 26 "will surely disappoint all of us looking forward to celebrate" Chinese New Year, he wrote.

"But we must psychologically prepare ourselves to celebrate (Chinese New Year) differently this year," he wrote. "Just look at the countries near and far experiencing repeated surges in cases, and you will see why we need to stay vigilant."



Advertisement

Mr Lee also noted that Saturday marked the one-year mark since Singapore's first confirmed COVID-19 case.

"The year has gone by at breakneck pace, as we all struggled to cope with the unprecedented chaos and disruption to our lives. Through immense effort and sacrifice, we've got ourselves to a stable situation," he wrote.

"Let us continue to protect ourselves and our loved ones by adhering to all the measures," he added.

As of Sunday, Singapore has reported a total of 59,308 COVID-19 cases.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram