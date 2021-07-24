Elderly Singaporean woman dies from COVID-19 complications; 127 new locally transmitted cases

SINGAPORE: An 83-year-old woman died from complications due to COVID-19 on Saturday (Jul 24), becoming Singapore's 37th fatality from the disease.

The Singaporean woman, identified as Case 64342, lived in Bukit Merah View and was linked to the 121 Bukit Merah View cluster, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

She was not vaccinated against COVID-19.



The woman developed symptoms on Jun 16 but did not seek medical attention until she was taken to National University Hospital on Jun 18, said MOH, adding that she had a history of hypertension and hyperlipidaemia.



Singapore also reported 127 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections as of noon on Saturday, including 75 cases linked to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster and five to the cluster in KTV lounges.

There are now 741 cases linked to the Jurong Fishery Port/Hong Lim Market & Food Centre cluster, which is the largest active cluster in Singapore.



Among the new local cases, 69 infections were linked to previous cases and have already been placed in quarantine. Twenty-nine were detected through surveillance testing.

The remaining 29 infections currently have no links to previous cases, said MOH.

Six of the new cases are people above the age of 70 who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated and are at risk of serious illness, MOH added.



There were also three imported cases.

One of the infections was detected upon arrival in Singapore, while two developed the illness during their stay-home notice or isolation.

In total, Singapore reported 130 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.



SAMY'S CURRY AT DEMPSEY A NEW CLUSTER

Samy’s Curry Restaurant at Dempsey is one of two new clusters announced on Saturday, with eight cases linked to it.

"Our epidemiological investigations have found that there is likely ongoing transmission at the restaurant," said MOH.

​​​​​​​To break the chain of transmission and enable deep cleaning, the restaurant will be closed to all members of the public for two weeks, from Jul 25 to Aug 8.



All staff at the restaurant have been placed on quarantine.



Free COVID-19 tests will also be offered to people who had visited the restaurant between Jul 19 and 23.



MOH said all visitors to the Dempsey area should monitor their health closely and minimise social interactions as much as possible, for 14 days from their date of visit. They are encouraged to see a doctor immediately if they feel unwell.

The second new COVID-19 cluster is identified as the Case 65791 cluster, with four cases. No further details were given about the infections.



There are currently 26 active COVID-19 clusters in Singapore, ranging between three and 741 infections.



Two clusters have been closed as there have been no cases linked to them for the past two incubation periods, said the ministry.

The closed clusters are linked to Case 64184 - a 27-year-old Indian national who works as an engineer at Ecoxplore - and Case 64264, a 32-year-old Indonesian domestic worker.













NINE SENIORS VERY ILL: MOH

MOH said the overall number of new cases in the community has increased from 238 in the week before to 1,027 cases in the past week.



The number of unlinked cases in the community has also increased from 17 cases in the week before to 120 cases in the past week.



A total of 490 cases are in hospital, with most well and under observation.



There are 12 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation, and one in critical condition in the intensive care unit. None of the 13 cases is fully vaccinated.

Nine people above 60 years old, who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, have fallen very ill, said MOH.



"There is continuing evidence that vaccination helps to prevent serious disease when one gets infected," said the ministry.

"Over the last 28 days, 11 local cases required oxygen supplementation, were admitted to ICU or passed away. Six are unvaccinated, five are partially vaccinated and none was fully vaccinated."



Local cases in the last 28 days by vaccination status & severity of condition. (Figure: MOH)





In a video posted on social media on Saturday, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong urged senior citizens to get vaccinated against COVID-19, assuring them that the vaccines are safe.

“Don’t wait till it’s too late,” Mr Lee said.

“Most people your age are already vaccinated, including many of your friends and neighbours. Protect yourself, and your family too.”

The Health Ministry announced in a separate press release that it will conduct mandatory testing for those who live in or work at Blocks 456 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 and Block 340 Clementi Avenue.



This comes after 20 infections were detected among residents of the two blocks, with most of the cases linked to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster.

Voluntary testing will also be offered to those who had visited or interacted with residents of both blocks.

As of Saturday, Singapore has reported a total of 64,057 COVID-19 cases and 36 fatalities from the disease.

