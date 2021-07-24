127 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Singapore, with 75 linked to Jurong Fishery Port

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 127 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections as of noon on Saturday (Jul 24), including 75 cases linked to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster and five to the cluster in KTV lounges.

There are now 740 cases linked to the Jurong Fishery Port/Hong Lim Market & Food Centre cluster, which is the largest active cluster in Singapore.



Among the new local cases, 69 infections were linked to previous cases and have already been placed in quarantine. Twenty-nine were detected through surveillance testing.

The remaining 29 infections currently have no links to previous cases, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

Six of the new cases are people above the age of 70 who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated and are at risk of serious illness, MOH added.



There were also three imported cases, who were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival.

One of the infections was detected upon arrival in Singapore, while two developed the illness during their stay-home notice or isolation.

In total, Singapore reported 130 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.







In a video posted on social media on Saturday, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong urged senior citizens to get vaccinated against COVID-19, assuring them that the vaccines are safe.

“Don’t wait till it’s too late,” Mr Lee said.

“Most people your age are already vaccinated, including many of your friends and neighbours. Protect yourself, and your family too.”

As of Saturday, Singapore has reported a total of 63,954 COVID-19 cases and 36 fatalities from the disease.

