12 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE: There were 12 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore as of noon on Monday (Mar 1), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary daily update.

All the new cases were imported and had been placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon their arrival in Singapore.

There are no new locally-transmitted COVID-19 infections.

Details of the new cases will be released on Monday night, said MOH.







FOURTH NATIONAL MASK DISTRIBUTION BEGINS

A fourth national mask distribution by Temasek Foundation kicked off at 10am on Monday and will last for the next two weeks.

Every Singapore resident can collect a reusable mask at community centres or clubs, residents' committees as well as a number of bus interchanges and malls among other places.

The mask - produced by Swiss firm Livinguard - is washable up to 30 times and can be washed once a week, said Temasek Foundation in a Feb 24 Facebook post.

In its second such initiative, Temasek Foundation will also distribute 500ml of alcohol-free hand sanitiser to each household from mid-April.

As of Monday, Singapore has reported a total of 59,948 COVID-19 cases.

