8 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE: There were eight new COVID-19 cases in Singapore as of noon on Tuesday (Mar 2), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary daily update.

All the new cases were imported and were placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore.

Details of the new cases will be released on Tuesday night, said MOH.









MORE DATA NEEDED BEFORE EASING RESTRICTIONS FOR VACCINATED TRAVELLERS

Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung said that while vaccination has given countries hope that they may ease border measures and restore international air travel safely, more scientific data is needed for health authorities to determine the extent to which vaccines can reduce the likelihood of an individual infecting others.

"Until then, it is premature to decide if border measures can be reduced for vaccinated individuals, and whether for purposes of implementing border measures, there should be differentiation between different vaccines," he said in Parliament on Monday.

However, Singapore is looking to start work on a system of mutual recognition of vaccine certification between countries which is based on HealthCerts, a set of digital standards for issuing digital COVID-19 test result certificates.



"We are in discussions at the International Civil Aviation Organization and with various countries on the mutual recognition of such certifications. Such bilateral discussions will take some time," Mr Ong said.

As of Tuesday, Singapore has reported a total of 59,956 COVID-19 cases.

