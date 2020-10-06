Resorts World Sentosa, Universal Studios Singapore, IKEA Tampines among places visited by COVID-19 cases while infectious

SINGAPORE: Hard Rock Cafe at Resorts World Sentosa, Universal Studios Singapore and IKEA Tampines were among the new locations added on Tuesday (Oct 6) to the list of public places visited by COVID-19 cases in the community during their infectious period, the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced.

The Giant hypermarket at Tampines North Drive 2 was also added to the list.

The remaining locations added to the list include a children's gym at Katong Swimming Complex, which was listed on Sep 26.

A beauty salon and supermarket at Bayshore Road were also listed on Sep 22 and Sep 26 respectively.

The new locations are as follows:

(Table: Ministry of Health)

Those who had been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, people who were at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit, said MOH.

"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history," said the ministry.

There was no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been, added MOH. The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

On Tuesday, Singapore reported 11 new COVID-19 infections, including two cases in the community.

Both community cases were linked to a 15-year-old student at a private school who was reported as a case on Monday.

There were also four imported infections, all of whom were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, and five cases in migrant worker dormitories.

