Singapore reports 34 new COVID-19 infections, including 3 in the community

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 34 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Saturday (Sep 5), including three in the community.

This brings the total number of cases in the country to 56,982.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The community infections comprise one Singaporean and two work pass holders, according to a preliminary update from the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were also two imported cases, all of whom were placed on stay-home notice when they arrived in Singapore.



Further updates will be announced later in the day, said MOH.











Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking in Parliament on Friday, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said that once COVID-19 vaccines become available, Singapore's approach will be to protect those at higher risk or people who may be more likely to be exposed to infection.



The Government is “closely monitoring” the global progress in developing COVID-19 vaccines, said Mr Gan, adding the authorities are taking “active steps” to ensure that Singapore has “timely access” to an effective and safe vaccine.

Singapore has seen several new COVID-19 clusters in dormitories that were previously cleared of the disease in recent weeks.

MOH on Friday identified a new cluster at Blue Stars Dormitory at 3 Kian Teck Lane, with 33 earlier confirmed cases linked. The dormitory was declared cleared of COVID-19 on Aug 8.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram