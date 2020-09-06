Singapore reports 40 new COVID-19 infections, including 13 imported cases

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 40 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Sunday (Sep 6), including four in the community and 13 imported cases, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

This brings the total number of cases in the country to 57,022.

All four community infections are work pass holders, according to a preliminary update from MOH.



The 13 imported cases were placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, it added.

More information will be provided in an update on Sunday night, said the ministry.















​​​​​​​On Saturday, MOH announced that new clusters were identified at three more dormitories that were previously cleared of COVID-19.



The new clusters are at Cochrane Lodge 1 at 51 Admiralty Road West, Mandai Lodge 1 at 460 Mandai Road and Tuas South Dormitory at 1 Tuas South Street 12.



On Wednesday, the ministry announced it had removed 41 COVID-19 cases from the total count after further investigations showed they were negative.



In response to CNA’s queries, MOH said on Saturday that these cases were wrongly recorded or duplicated entries, or those that were reclassified following laboratory investigations and clinicians’ assessment, added the ministry.

