354 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 8 community infections

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 354 new COVID-19 infections as of noon on Thursday (Jul 23), with eight cases in the community, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

This brings the total number of cases in the country to 49,098.

Among the community cases, there are four Singaporeans and permanent residents, as well as four work pass holders.

There are also five imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore.

The remaining cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories, the ministry said.

More information about the new cases will be announced on Thursday night, MOH added.

DOMESTIC TOURISM CAMPAIGN

Singapore is in Phase 2 of its reopening from the "circuit breaker" to stem the spread of COVID-19, with businesses gradually resuming operations.

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) on Tuesday announced the launch of a S$45 million marketing campaign encouraging locals to take a "Singapoliday" and support local businesses through domestic tourism.

The initiative comes as the number of tourists visiting Singapore has plummeted amid the pandemic.



A risk management framework for business events with up to 50 attendees was also announced by STB this week. The framework will be trialled at two events starting next month.



STB said it was preparing for the "calibrated and safe resumption" of business-to-business events, which have been put on hold since March 2020 due to the virus.



