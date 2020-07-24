277 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 5 community infections

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 277 new COVID-19 infections as of noon on Friday (Jul 24), with five cases in the community, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

This brings the total number of cases in the country to 49,375.

Among the community cases, there are two Singaporeans or permanent residents, and three work pass holders.

There are also two imported cases who were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

The vast majority of the new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories, the ministry said.

More information about the new cases will be announced in a later update, MOH added.

Singapore's official death toll for COVID-19 remains at 27 as of noon on Friday.

Infectious diseases expert Professor Dale Fisher said on Thursday that reporting the number of deaths from COVID-19 is not as straightforward as it may seem.

"Having COVID-19 and dying does not mean you died from COVID-19. In short, it has to be resulting from a clinically compatible illness in a probable case," said Prof Fisher.

However, there have been cases of heart failure in COVID-19 patients that may not be as clear-cut.

In Singapore, there have been a number of deaths of confirmed COVID-19 cases related to heart or blood issues, which were not added to the official death toll for the disease.

Prof Fisher was speaking at a COVID-19 webinar organised by the National University of Singapore's Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine and National University Health System.

The webinar also featured the editor-in-chief of British medical journal the Lancet, who said that Singapore, like a number of other small states, has handled the COVID-19 outbreak well.

"I think Singapore's been an exemplar ... There is an ability to have a proximity between the scientific and medical communities and the political class," said Professor Richard Horton.

