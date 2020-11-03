9 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 2 locally transmitted infections

SINGAPORE: Nine new COVID-19 cases were reported in Singapore as of noon on Tuesday (Nov 3), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary daily update.

Two of the infections were locally transmitted and both cases reside in dormitories, said MOH. This is the highest number of new dormitory cases since Oct 20.



Seven imported cases were reported on Tuesday, all of whom were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

There are no new cases in the community,



The new infections bring Singapore's tally of COVID-19 cases to 58,029.

Details on the new cases will be released on Tuesday night, MOH said.

Singapore had on Monday reported its lowest daily figure since Feb 25, with one new COVID-19 infection, an imported case.







STUDENTS REQUIRED TO USE TRACETOGETHER

The Ministry of Education on Monday announced it is updating the guidelines for the implementation of TraceTogether for students to enter schools.

This is to keep in line with a statement by the Smart Nation and Digital Government Office (SNDGO), which said that TraceTogether-only SafeEntry will only be enforced after everyone who needs a token has had a chance to collect one.​​​​​​​

Guidelines published on MOE's website said that students will not be denied entry to schools if they do not have the TraceTogether app, or if he or she has misplaced or forgotten to bring the token.

The TraceTogether programme relies on proximity data to provide an initial list of close contacts of COVID-19 cases.

On Monday, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said that about 25,000 close contacts of COVID-19 cases have been identified through TraceTogether to date.

Of the close contacts identified, 160 eventually tested positive for the coronavirus.

"It has enabled the early identification and isolation of cases, faster than would have been possible with manual tracing," said Mr Gan in a written parliamentary reply.

TraceTogether-only SafeEntry will be progressively conducted at popular venues across Singapore by the end of the year, the SNDGO announced on Oct 20.

