4 new COVID-19 infections in Singapore, no locally transmitted cases for 9th consecutive day

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported four new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Thursday (Nov 19), said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

All the new cases were imported and were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon their arrival in Singapore, said the ministry.



No locally transmitted cases were reported for the ninth consecutive day.



Details of the new cases will be released on Thursday night, said MOH.









US, EUROPE COULD APPROVE VACCINE NEXT MONTH



Pfizer and BioNTech said they could secure emergency US and European authorisation for their COVID-19 vaccine next month after final trial results showed a 95 per cent success rate and no serious side effects.

The vaccine's efficacy was found to be consistent across different ages and ethnicities – a promising sign given the disease has disproportionately hurt the elderly and certain groups.

The US could grant emergency use by the middle of next month, and conditional approval in the EU could be secured in the second half of December, BioNTech said.

The number of reported global daily deaths from the coronavirus reached 10,816 on Tuesday, surpassing the previous record of 10,733 set on Nov 4, according to a Reuters tally.



As of Thursday, Singapore has reported a total of 58,139 cases and 28 deaths from the disease.



