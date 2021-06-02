24 new community COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 5 unlinked

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 24 new COVID-19 infections in the community as of noon on Wednesday (Jun 2), including five with no links to previous cases.

Nineteen were linked to previous cases, with 18 already on quarantine and one detected through surveillance, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily preliminary update.

There were also seven imported cases, who had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore. Six are returning Singaporeans or permanent residents.

No new infections were reported in migrant workers' dormitories.

In all, Singapore reported 31 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Details of the new cases will be released on Wednesday night, said MOH.

Singaporeans and permanent residents travelling to Singapore are now required to present a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours before their departure, MOH announced last week.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore told CNA that airlines will be responsible for checking that all passengers have a valid certificate with a negative test result before allowing them to board a flight to Singapore.

As of Wednesday, Singapore has reported a total of 62,100 COVID-19 cases.

