16 new COVID-19 community cases in Singapore, including 3 unlinked

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 16 new COVID-19 cases in the community as of noon on Monday (May 31), including three with no links to previous infections.

Thirteen were linked to previous cases, with 11 already on quarantine and two detected through surveillance, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily preliminary update.

There were also seven imported cases, who had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore. Of these, four are returning Singaporeans or Singapore permanent residents.

No new infections were reported in migrant workers' dormitories.

In all, Singapore reported 23 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

Details of the new cases will be released on Monday night, said MOH.

Singapore's COVID-19 death toll rose to 33 on Sunday, following the death of a 95-year-old woman.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong is set to make a national address at 4pm on Monday, during which he will share how the Government plans to "keep COVID-19 under control, while progressively opening up again".

"The number of new community cases has stabilised over the last two weeks. Our tightened measures to keep Singaporeans safe are working," said Mr Lee in a Facebook post on Sunday.

As of Monday, Singapore has reported a total of 62,051 COVID-19 cases.

