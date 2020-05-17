Singapore reports 682 new COVID-19 cases

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 682 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Sunday (May 17), taking the country's total to 28,038.



The vast majority of cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary daily update.

​​​​​​​Four cases were Singaporeans or permanent residents.

More information on Sunday's cases will be provided later in the day, the ministry added.

On Saturday, Singapore reported its 22nd fatality from the disease.

The 67-year-old man, known as case 1516, had a a history of ischaemic heart disease, hypertension and hyperlipidaemia.

He was confirmed to have COVID-19 on Apr 7 and died on May 15.











As the number of community cases goes down to single digits, authorities have been easing some "circuit breaker" restrictions, such as allowing more businesses to reopen.

However, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong cautioned on Friday that the measures need to be lifted "carefully and slowly", as the number of COVID-19 community cases was "likely" to increase as some of the measures are rolled back.



“Because if we are not careful, the number of cases will spike up, and you may have big clusters forming again," he said.



