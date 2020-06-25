VivoCity, 313@somerset, Lucky Plaza and 9 other locations visited by COVID-19 cases

SINGAPORE: A total of 12 locations, including eight shopping malls, were added on Thursday (Jun 25) to the health ministry's list of public places visited by COVID-19 cases during their infectious period.

They are: Kaki Bukit Recreation Centre, a Sheng Siong supermarket on Geylang Road, a shop on Dunlop Street, Heartland Mall, Queensway Shopping Centre, Seah Im Food Centre, VivoCity, Lucky Plaza, 313@somerset, Peninsula Shopping Centre, Kallang Wave Mall and Bugis Junction.



The Sheng Siong supermarket in Geylang was visited by infectious cases on four separate occasions.

Eight of the 12 new locations announced on Thursday were visited by COVID-19 cases during Phase 2 of Singapore's reopening.

Retail shops were allowed to resume business on Jun 19 after being shuttered for more than two months because of the COVID-19 outbreak.



People who were at the newly-announced locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The updated list is as follows:

(Table: MOH)

These public places were visited by COVID-19 cases for more than 30 minutes while they were infectious, said MOH on May 26 when it first released the list.



The list does not include the cases' residences, workplaces, healthcare facilities visited and public transport places.

It will be updated on a rolling 14-day basis, which covers one incubation period and as epidemiological investigations progress.

People who have been at these places during the specified timings should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.



"There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been. The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection," said MOH.

Singapore reported 113 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, of which five are within the community.

One of the community cases is a Singaporean, and four are work pass holders.

The Singaporean, a 50-year-old man, was tested when he sought medical treatment. His case is unlinked and epidemiological investigations are ongoing, said MOH.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram