COVID-19: New app launched to help monitor and report migrant workers’ health status

SINGAPORE: A new mobile app to monitor and report COVID-19 symptoms is among the new resources announced by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Wednesday (May 27) to help provide better care for migrant workers.

The FWMOMCare app allows workers to record their temperatures twice a day, as well as indicate if they have symptoms such as cough, sore throat, runny nose and shortness of breath.

“If the worker reports any symptom, the app will prompt him to seek medical assistance,” the ministry said in a press release.

“A doctor will also be alerted and will contact the worker within 30 minutes to provide a teleconsultation.

“Employers should encourage all their work permit and S-Pass holders to download the FWMOMCare mobile app and register themselves as users."

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 533 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total number of infections in the country to 32,876.

More than 30,000 of these cases are work pass holders living in dormitories. Many cases continue to be detected through extensive testing conducted in such premises, as part of MOH’s process to verify and test the status of all workers.

Workers will also be regularly tested when construction projects are gradually resumed after Singapore exits its "circuit breaker" period on Jun 1.



Migrant workers who stay or work in higher-risk settings will be required to download, activate and maintain the latest version of the TraceTogether app to facilitate contact tracing in case of new infections.

This includes workers staying in all dormitories, as well as work permit holders and S-Pass holders who work in the construction, marine and process sectors.



NEW FEATURE TO KEEP EMPLOYERS UPDATED ON WORKERS' LOCATION

MOM also added a new “Government Facilities Listing” feature on the Online Foreign Worker Address Service (OFWAS) to keep employers updated on the location of their workers.

"To contain the transmission of COVID-19 at the dormitories and provide medical support to confirmed cases, the inter-agency task force has moved some workers to other locations such as alternative housing, community care facilities or community recovery facilities.

“Due to the urgency of the situation, we have not been able to keep employers updated on the latest location of their workers,” MOM said, adding that employers have been able to contact their workers using free data SIM cards provided to them.

