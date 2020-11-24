More than 12,000 jobs available in tech sector; 95% of them PMET roles

SINGAPORE: More than 12,000 information and communications technology (ICT) jobs are available under the SGUnited Jobs and Skills Package to help boost a growing digital economy, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) in its latest jobs situation report on Tuesday (Nov 24).



Since 2015, 17,000 locals have joined the industry, and as of June this year they make up 71 per cent of the sector’s 190,200 workers.

These are individuals within sub-sectors such as telecom services and software providers, but does not include technology workers in other parts of the economy.



Between April and early November of this year, more than 7,000 job seekers have been placed into jobs, traineeships, attachments, and training programmes - making the ICT industry the sector with the highest placements under the SGUnited initiative so far.



“While COVID-19 has disrupted the economy and labour market, it has also accelerated the adoption of digital technologies, leading to creation of new job roles and increase in manpower demand in ICT,” said MOM.

A total of 2,160 people secured jobs, of which 1,830 were professional, manager, executive and technician (PMET) roles, while 1,970 people were put into traineeships and attachments, and 3,060 people placed in training programmes.

COMPANIES STILL HIRING



There are still about 12,000 jobs in the sector available, MOM said, adding that about 95 per cent of them are PMET roles, including software developers and network engineers.



However, only about 30 per cent of the 12,000 positions are “tech-lite” roles - jobs that do not require a tech background or experience. These are roles such as digital marketing specialists and pre-sales consultants, which MOM said may “appeal more” to mid-career job-seekers.



The remaining positions would require a deeper level of technology skills, the ministry said.

The salary for the jobs range from between S$3,750 and S$6,000 for computer technicians, to between S$5,250 and S$7,500 for management and business consultants.



To expand the sector’s workforce, MOM said the Government will roll out at least 5,500 more job placement opportunities over the next three years.



It is also encouraging people to take up the attachment and traineeship openings in the tech sector, noting that there are still about 4,900 vacancies available in areas such as cybersecurity and UI/UX development.



On the educational front, intake into technology courses in Institutes of Higher Learning have gone up by 17 per cent over the last three years - with an intake of around 7,600 for the 2020 academic year – which will help Singapore “maintain a steadily growing pipeline of quality talent in our workforce”, said MOM.



Over the next three years, there will be 750 more places under the Professional Conversion Programmes (PCPs) to help small- and medium-enterprises (SMEs) reskill existing workers and address their manpower needs as part of the digitalisation of their business operations.



