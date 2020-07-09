Mosque in Bedok North visited by COVID-19 case: MUIS

SINGAPORE: A confirmed case of COVID-19 visited a mosque in Bedok North for evening prayers, said the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) on Thursday (Jul 9).

The Ministry of Health (MOH) notified Masjid Al-Ansar on Tuesday that the person visited the mosque eight times between Jun 26 and Jul 2.



As a precautionary measure, MUIS said Masjid Al-Ansar was closed from the evening of Jul 7 and also on Jul 8 for cleaning and disinfection.

The mosque resumed prayer services the following day, on Thursday. MUIS also said Friday prayers will be carried out as planned on Jul 10.

MOH was able to trace the confirmed case because of the measures mosques have put in place, said MUIS.



"Restricting the time worshippers can spend in the mosque, made contact with each other transient," it said.

MOH also confirmed that other worshippers are at low risk of being infected.

Congregational worship services at mosques resumed last month, with online bookings required due to a limit on the number of individuals permitted per session.

The individual was at Masjid Al-Ansar on these occasions:



Jun 26: 8.43pm to 8.59pm

Jun 27: 7.25pm to 7.39pm, and 8.36pm to 8.54pm

Jun 28: 7.21pm to 7.38pm, and 8.40pm to 8.58pm

Jun 30: 7.21pm to 7.35pm

Jul 1: 8.32pm to 8.55pm

Jul 2: 8.34pm to 8.51pm

MUIS advised members of the public who were at Masjid-Al Ansar at these specified times to monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit, and to seek treatment if they do not feel well.



MUIS also reminded the community to remain vigilant, to follow all safe management procedures stipulated by the mosques and to stay home if unwell.

Vulnerable groups such as the elderly, children and those with chronic respiratory conditions are strongly encouraged to not visit the mosque, but perform their prayers at home instead.

"With everyone’s cooperation, we can keep COVID-19 at bay and progressively resume more activities at the mosques in time to come," MUIS said.

