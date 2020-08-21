Households with more than 5 people may book more than 1 table in F&B outlets; more exercise classes in open spaces

SINGAPORE: Households with more than five people who would like to dine out may book more than one table, said co-chair of the COVID-19 multi-ministry taskforce Lawrence Wong on Friday (Aug 21).



They should, however, limit interaction between tables, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).



Advertisement

Advertisement

Members of the public should refrain from booking multiple tables for large gatherings in F&B outlets, and operators at these places should not accept such reservations, said Mr Wong, who is also the Minister for Education.

“Other than that, there should not be organised events, celebrations or parties in an F&B setting involving multiple tables,” he said. This is because people in these gatherings tend to mingle without masks on, causing a risk of large clusters forming.

In addition, recorded music can only be played in F&B outlets as soft background music, said Mr Wong.

“We have observed some F&B outlets where the recorded music, the piped music, is being played quite loudly, and this is a concern because of the risk of people speaking loudly and droplets spreading, especially when diners are in a restaurant, in close proximity within a table, without their mask on,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added that live broadcasts and video screenings are still not allowed.

MORE EXERCISE CLASSES IN OPEN SPACES

More public facilities will also be available for those conducting outdoor exercise classes from Sep 1, including open spaces at SportSG centres and Housing and Development Board (HDB) common areas.

“Currently, we allow organised exercise classes to be conducted in selected venues,” said Mr Wong, subject to a class size of up to 50 people, with safe distancing between individuals and groups of five.

The classes must be organised by an instructor who will ensure there are safe management measures in place including temperature screening, safe distancing and maintaining a list of participants in venues without the SafeEntry digital check-in system.

The detailed requirements will be announced at a later date by SportSG.

Instructors must be registered to conduct these activities and more details on the registration process will also be released.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram