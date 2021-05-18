Masks with better filtration capability recommended as new COVID-19 variants spread

SINGAPORE: Singapore's health authorities are recommending that members of the public wear masks with better filtration capability as local cases of COVID-19 increase, likely due to new variants of the coronavirus.

"We have to do everything we can - all of us - to do our part to slow down the spread of the virus and that means several things," said co-chair of the COVID-19 multi-ministry task force Lawrence Wong at a press conference on Tuesday (May 18).

One of the enhanced recommendations is to wear masks that have "higher filtration capability", said Mr Wong, who is also Finance Minister.

"In particular, if you are going to an enclosed space with people in close proximity, make sure you wear a mask with high filtration capability," he said.

"It's not just wearing a cloth mask, but wear one with high filtration capability - a surgical mask or one of those with the filter inserts.

"That is important because of the latest evidence about the nature of the various strains, how transmissible they are and the fact that the spread can happen through aerosolised particles."



Such masks are those with at least a 95 per cent bacterial filtration efficiency – for both single-use or reusable masks, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

MOH said that mask use continues to be "one of the key public health strategies in preventing disease by reducing the expulsion and transmission of droplets".

"The recent clusters suggest a higher level of transmission, likely attributed to new virus variants," it said.

"A mask with better protection, such as those with better filtration efficiency, will help to mitigate the increased risks of transmission and infection."

WHAT MASKS TO USE?

Suitable face coverings include reusable masks that are made of at least two layers of fabric, and surgical masks, said MOH.



"Single-use masks would typically report their filtration efficiency as part of their product specifications," said MOH.

"Reusable masks such as masks issued by the People’s Association and Temasek Foundation also have good filtration efficiency."

MOH and the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) will issue guidelines to help the public in choosing good masks.

GO OUT ONLY FOR ESSENTIAL ACTIVITIES

Mr Wong reiterated earlier advice to stay at home as much as possible and go out only for essential activities. He also urged people to go for vaccination as soon as they are offered the jabs.

"As much as you can stay home and go out, only for essential activities. I think that will certainly help to break the transmission chain because if you are at home, you are not going out, then there is no likelihood for the virus to spread," he said.



MOH said that given the continued rise in community cases, people must exercise extra caution during this period of heightened alert to minimise potential transmission within the community, said MOH.



