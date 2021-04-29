6 mosques closed for deep cleaning, disinfection after visits by COVID-19 cases

SINGAPORE: Six mosques around Singapore have been closed for deep cleaning and disinfection after they were visited by people who tested positive for COVID-19, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) said on Thursday (Apr 29).

“These individuals were asymptomatic and had not shown any signs or symptoms upon their entry into our mosques,” MUIS said in a statement.

The six mosques are: Masjid Petempatan Melayu Sembawang in Sembawang, Masjid Abdul Hamid Kampung Pasiran in Novena, Masjid Hajjah Fatimah at Beach Road, Masjid Al-Falah in Orchard, Masjid Yusof Ishak in Woodlands and Masjid Al-Iman in Bukit Panjang.

Services at the mosques will resume on Friday.

MUIS said this incident is a reminder of the need for continued vigilance amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our mosques already practise a comprehensive regime of cleaning and disinfection after every congregational prayer service every day,” MUIS said.

“In addition, the temporary closure of mosques for deep cleaning is also an important precautionary measure, especially with the development of new strains of the COVID-19 virus.

“These episodes are a reminder on the need to be vigilant to the spread of COVID-19, especially with the higher number of congregants at mosques during Ramadan, and the importance of TraceTogether to support the contact tracing efforts.”

MUIS added that mosques in Singapore will taking further steps to protect worshippers during Ramadan.

“Our mosques will be stepping up vigilance, in terms of safe management as well as disinfection, in view of the increased intensity of activities during Ramadan,” the council said.

“Our Ramadan service ambassadors and mosque staff and volunteers manning entry points will step up safe management procedures and remind congregants to minimise movement within the mosque.

“Mosques will also increase the cleaning regimen around prayer zones after each prayer session.”

MUIS added that it will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments to mosque activities and safe management measures if required.

The council also reminded congregants to follow its COVID-19 safety measures which include: Not visiting mosques if they are unwell; consistently praying at specific mosques to avoid transmission across multiple mosques, and keeping their masks on at all times and avoiding interaction with other congregants.

Worshippers are also encouraged to bring their own personal prayer items and perform ablution at home.

Singapore reported 16 community cases among 35 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday.

As of Thursday, Singapore has reported a total of 61,121 COVID-19 cases.



