COVID-19: Singapore to stop entry for long-term pass holders, short-term visitors with travel history to Myanmar

SINGAPORE: All long-term pass holders and short-term visitors with recent travel history to Myanmar within the last 21 days will not be allowed to enter or transit through Singapore, the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced on Wednesday (Jul 14), given what it described as a "worsening" COVID-19 situation.

The measure will take effect from 11.59pm on Jul 15 until further notice.

It will also apply to travellers who transited through Myanmar within the 21-day period, and who obtained prior approval to enter Singapore.



All travellers with recent travel history to Myanmar will be subject to an on-arrival antigen rapid test under the tightened measures, said MOH.

Those with travel history to Myanmar who have yet to complete their 14-day stay-home notice by the time the measures take effect will continue to be subject to the prevailing requirements.

These include serving their stay-home notice at dedicated facilities, a COVID-19 test upon arrival and testing on days 3, 7, 11 and 14 after their arrival.



Myanmar has experienced a record-setting wave of COVID-19 infections in recent days.

The country reported 4,047 new cases on Tuesday, a day after a record 5,014 new cases were reported, according to data from the World Health Organization.



The national tally has reached a total of 201,274 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 4,036 deaths.



"As the global situation evolves, we will continue to adjust our border measures to manage the risk of importation and transmission to the community with changes updated on the SafeTravel website," said MOH.

The ministry said it will also continue to review the data and evidence on any new viral strains and update the measures accordingly.



