COVID-19: National Museum of Singapore, Asian Civilisations Museum to reopen on Jun 26

SINGAPORE: The National Museum and Asian Civilisation Museum will reopen on Jun 26, one week after the commencement of the second phase of Singapore's reopening.



The Indian Heritage Centre, Malay Heritage Centre and Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall will follow suit on Jul 3, said the National Heritage Board (NHB) in a public advisory on its website on Friday (Jun 19).



"Museums will be allowed to reopen to the public from 26 June 2020, subject to safe management measures to ensure the safety of employees and visitors," said the board.



SAFE MANAGEMENT MEASURES

Museum operators will have to reduce their operating capacity to 25 per cent of the entire venue, limiting each group of visitors to five people with a safe distance of 1m between groups.

All visitors and employees must wear masks.

Museum operators should also encourage visitors to purchase tickets and make payments online.



The venues will have to implement SafeEntry registration and contact-tracing measures, obtain visitor health declarations and put in place temperature screening measures. Those who are unwell should be turned away and encouraged to seek medical attention.

No tours are to be conducted and no shared headphones, audio guides or other common items are to be provided.

Interactive exhibitions, including children’s exhibitions or installations, should be removed or cordoned off, "as they tend to be more high-touch in nature".

Common and high-touch surfaces, such as handrails, handles and knobs, should be cleaned regularly.

Notices should be put up to remind visitors and employees to abide by the safe management measures, observe good personal hygiene - including regular hand washing and refraining from touching the face - and avoid handshakes or speaking loudly to reduce risk of transmission through droplets.

Starting on Friday, museum premises can be used as workplaces as well as to conduct training classes and professional workshops.

"Later in Phase Two, arts and culture premises, including museums, can also be used for digital productions and recording of performances, masterclasses and courses, as well as rehearsals without audiences," said NHB, adding that the National Arts Council will provide an update at a later date.

The Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth's subsidy for venue hire or in-house production costs will be increased from 30 per cent to 80 per cent during Phase 2, "subject to review and the prevailing national situation", said NHB.



