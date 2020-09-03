SAF to progressively resume NS in-camp training, IPPT from October with COVID-19 safety measures

SINGAPORE: National Service in-camp training (ICT) and Individual Physical Proficiency Tests (IPPT) will progressively resume from October, said the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) on Thursday (Sep 3).

Safe management measures and health protocols have been put in place by the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) to prevent, detect and contain COVID-19 infections, said MINDEF in a Facebook post.

These measures include swab tests for Operationally Ready National Servicemen (NSmen) returning for unit-level ICT.

The SAF will also progressively reopen Fitness Conditioning Centres for IPPT from Oct 1.

"IPPT will be conducted at a reduced capacity and group size, and in accordance with safe management measures to safeguard the health and well-being of Fitness Conditioning Centres' users," said MINDEF.

All SAF NSmen whose IPPT windows close on or before Feb 7, 2021 will be granted a one-time waiver, said the ministry, adding that those affected will be informed individually via SMS and a letter in September.

"The SAF will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation in Singapore and review the measures in place to keep our servicemen safe," said MINDEF.

"We thank our NSmen for their continued contributions and commitment to keeping Singapore safe and secure during these challenging times."

All "non-operations-essential" in-camp training have been suspended since Mar 31, including skills training, live firing and crew drills.



IPPT, IPPT Preparatory Training (IPT) and Remedial Training (RT) at fitness conditioning centres, SAFRA gyms and IPT-in-the-Park locations were also suspended.



Some training activities have sinceresumed, including Basic Military Training for new enlistees and essential in-camp training for National Service units, with the necessary safe distancing measures.



The SAF has also progressively restarted overseas exercises.



