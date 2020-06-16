Singaporeans invited to 'sing with one voice' in the first NDP virtual choir
SINGAPORE: Singaporeans can participate in the National Day Parade (NDP) as part of a virtual choir despite strict COVID-19 precautions put in place on celebrations this year.
In a media release on Tuesday (Jun 16), the NDP committee called on Singaporeans to join in a collective voice and submit video recordings singing We Are Singapore.
Those who are interested can view the instructional video, featuring local artiste Hossan Leong on the NDP website and submit their videos between Jun 16 and Jun 25.
The virtual choir performance will be broadcast on Aug 9 as part of the evening show, together with films produced for the parade.
“The virtual choir provides a platform for Singaporeans to contribute their recordings, connect with each other and sing with one voice as we celebrate from our homes,” said Colonel Wong Shi Ming, chairman of the NDP2020 show committee.
In addition to joining the NDP virtual choir, Singaporeans can share stories, pledges or covers of NDP songs using #OurHeartforSG in the lead-up to the celebrations on Aug 9, said the organisers.
A DIFFERENT NATIONAL DAY PARADE
Unlike previous years, Singapore’s 55th birthday celebration will see fewer than 300 participants for both shows - morning and evening - in line with COVID-19 guidelines.
NDP organisers also shared last month that spectators are not allowed into the evening show. Instead, some of the show segments will move into the heartlands. Fireworks will also be available at more than 10 locations to allow more Singaporeans to view the parade highlight from home.
Safe distancing and hygiene measures will be implemented for all performers, and this includes the wearing of masks and having different holding rooms for different groups of performers.
Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen also announced in Parliament earlier this month that 80 per cent of households in Singapore will receive the NDP Singapore Together Pack. Each pack will contain hand sanitisers, a thermometer and a face mask.
